Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV deliveries begin in India: Priced from Rs 45.95 lakh

The deliveries of the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV have begun in India. Priced from Rs 45.95 lakh, ex-showroom, this electric crossover takes on the likes of the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

Hyundai Motor India introduced the all-new Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV was launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 44.95 lakh. However, its prices were increased later by Rs 1 lakh and it now retails for Rs 45.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Now, Hyundai has commenced the deliveries of the Ioniq 5 EV across India.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV: Bookings and delivery

Hyundai Motor India managed to gather more than 650 bookings for the Ioniq 5 EV within two months. One can book it online on the company’s official website. While the introductory price was valid for the first 500 buyers only, the company later hiked its price by Rs 1 lakh and it’s now priced at Rs 45.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The deliveries of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV have now begun across the country.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV: Battery, range and performance

The Ioniq 5 gets a 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 631 km per charge (ARAI-certified). It is based on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and gets a rear-axle-mounted electric motor that develops 214 bhp & 350 Nm of peak torque. This electric SUV can be juiced up from 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV: Features and rivals

In terms of features, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is loaded up to the brim. It gets two massive 12.3-inch screens (one for the infotainment system and the other for a digital cluster), a head-up display, ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), and many more. This electric crossover takes on the like of the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Mini Cooper SE, etc.

