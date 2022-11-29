Hyundai Ioniq 5 bookings open from December 20

The Ioniq 5 will be Hyundai’s flagship offering in India when launched and will compete directly with the Kia EV6.

After a long wait, Hyundai has announced the bookings of the Ioniq 5 EV in India. Bookings for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV in India will commence on December 20, 2022. The Ioniq 5 will be Hyundai’s flagship offering in India when launched and will compete directly with the Kia EV6.

Apart from being an EV, the Ioniq 5 takes sustainability up a notch by using eco-friendly materials in the cabin, bio paint, eco-processed leather, eco-friendly fabric, and more. The EV will also come with a Vision Roof that comes with a full glass panel without any centre partition.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Ioniq is a brand that we have developed specifically for dedicated BEV models. It has been designed for those customers who want to be in charge of a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow. Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been developed on the dedicated E-GMP platform and perfectly reflects our Global Vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, epitomizing our pursuit of quality time, as we aspire to make every moment of our customer rewarding and worthwhile.”

He added, “This new BEV SUV combines elements of nature and Hyundai’s ingenuity to harness the true potential of humanity, thereby offering a product that will revolutionize the future course of sustainable smart mobility. With Hyundai Ioniq 5, we are taking customer experiences beyond simple transportation, customers can now experience a new realm of mobility that seamlessly intertwines with their lifestyle, making every moment an occasion to cherish.”

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets Parametric Pixel LED headlamps, 20-inch alloy wheels, a magnetic dashboard, and a unique large drawer-type glovebox. Apart from these, the EV will get similar features as the Kia EV6 such as two large curved displays, one that acts as the instrument cluster and the other as the infotainment system.

Powering the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are two battery packs, 58 kWh and a larger 72.6 kWh unit for the global markets. Both of them are available with RWD (rear-wheel-drive) and AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrains. Hyundai claims that the former will offer a range of 358 km while the latter is good for 5.2 km.