Hyundai invests in WayRay: To develop futuristic holographic AR Navigation

Korean carkmaker Hyundai Motor India has made a new investment in a Swiss based tech-startup WayRay AG to develop holographic augmented reality (AR) navigation system for future vehicles. The company is looking at the mass implementation of this technology by 2020. This partnership will allow Hyundai to bring future technology onto its cars sooner and develop new in-car infotainment systems.

“WayRay has remarkable expertise in both hardware and software development for holographic AR display systems. The Hyundai-WayRay collaboration will help us establish a brand new eco-system that harnesses AR technology to enhance not only navigation systems, but also establish an AR platform for smart city and smart mobility, which are Hyundai Motor Group’s new business interests which will provide innovative customer experiences,” said Dr. Youngcho Chi, Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Vice President of Hyundai Motor Group.

WayRay's new holographic solutions can be integrated into a car's cabin easily says Hyundai. This will further take the current head-up display technology to the next level and will project a smaller system that provides a clearer image, which can be installed in almost any vehicle. The new system will have a wider view allowing more display of virtual objects at a comfortable distance for a driver’s eyes. It has no restriction in display size parameters, and can even project a display that covers the entire front windshield. The technology can also be integrated with the vehicle’s side windows to provide passengers with a variety of infotainment services. There are currently no other technologies capable of reaching those parameters.

Implementation of this new tech has endless possibilities and its application to the world of automobiles. Traffic information can be displayed on the road through the windshield, so drivers can maintain their focus on the road ahead, which will improve road safety. It can provide improved driving directions based on the car’s speed, including real-time information about crosswalks, pedestrians, roads and warning signs.

With autonomous cars being tested around the world, this new system can be connected to self-driving vehicles. This can be hyperconnected to the road and neighbouring vehicles, the technology will be able to display further information about the surrounding environment for the driver.

WayRay was established in 2012 and has quickly positioned itself as the leading holographic AR technology company in the world. The company is headquartered in Switzerland and operates its R&D centre in Russia.

“As a deep-tech company, we are committed to creating fundamental innovations that bring us far beyond holographic AR displays and new interfaces.” Said Vitaly Ponomarev, CEO of WayRay. “We are proud to be recognized as a reliable partner able to meet the high standards set by investors like Hyundai.”

Developing in the future technology will help Hyundai to be ahead in future cars, self-driving cars and the company will be ready with future technology very soon.