Hyundai introduces 5th edition of ‘#bethebetterguy’: Focussing on road safety

To convey an impactful message to the millennials to drive home the importance of road safety, Hyundai has launched the fifth edition of ‘#bethebetterguy’.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has now kicked off the fifth-edition of its #BeTheBetterGuy road safety campaign. With this campaign Hyundai aims to drive home the role of safe driving characteristics to instigate a positive change in order to make the roads safer for users. The campaign will use engaging and innovative content across various platforms.

Echoing the South Korean carmaker’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, the company has been creating an emotional connection with its customers and other stakeholders by leading the way for safer roads, as road safety has always been a main focus area for the brand.

Commenting on the #BeTheBetterGuy Campaign, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Transcending the boundaries for a sustainable social environment, #BeTheBetterGuy is one such meaningful road safety campaign that goes ‘Beyond Mobility’ to sensitize the youth about benefits of practicing safe driving habits and making Indian roads safer. As a responsible and a caring brand, Hyundai aims to create awareness about road safety and making the millennials and Gen-Z socially responsible and highlight the importance of traffic rules.”

He further added, “Our combined efforts through #BeTheBetterGuy campaign is to engage the masses to bring a positive behavioural change in the society and go Beyond Mobility, creating a safe and sustainable ecosystem that inspires Progress for Humanity. Over the years, the #BeTheBetterGuy campaign has been a strong voice in the road safety domain and has influenced a number of motorists in India to become better and safer road users and practice road safety in their day-to-day lives.”

The campaign sends a social message to all the Indians to ‘Be the Better Guy’ on the roads to further strengthen the HMIL’s efforts since 2016 to raise awareness and knowledge of road safety rules. It also pulls awareness towards critical issues about the road safety, such as – over-speeding, using mobile phones while driving, violation of traffic rules, not wearing seatbelts, drinking and driving, pedestrian safety, and underage driving. Furthermore, the campaign firmly advocates maintaining social distancing & hygiene and inculcating the habit of sporting masks while driving or riding, along with routine car sanitization.

With the nationwide launch, #BeTheBetterGuy is the company’s take via a holistic approach for road safety developed to form a two-way communication apart from registering the same strength in mind of the customers and other drivers. Moreover, the campaign intends to use an assortment of platforms like TV, Print, Radio, Magazine, Website, social media, and OOH to convey an emotional and impactful message to the youth.