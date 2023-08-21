Hyundai installs India’s biggest outdoor Lego bricks for Exter

The activation is on display from August 19 till September 17, 2023, at Cyberhub, Gurugram.

Hyundai has unveiled the country’s largest outdoor installation made of Lego bricks to showcase the Exter. This first-of-its-kind outdoor installation is crafted for customers to reimagine and experience the Hyundai Exter at Cyberhub, Gurugram.

The display intends to showcase the Hyundai Exter fascinatingly and engagingly and also provide a distinctive positioning to the brand’s “Think outdoor. Think Exter” communication.

Commenting on the initiative, Virat Khullar, Vertical Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are immensely excited to unveil this innovative outdoor Lego bricks installation purely made of 3,02,406 pieces by talented artists and AFOLs (Adult Fans of LEGO). This installation takes centre stage in our Hyundai Exter launch campaign, redefining outdoor marketing and brand connection.”

He added, “Outdoor installation marketing has always been a key pillar to entice and connect with our consumers, effectively conveying the very soul of our brand. An example of this creative endeavour is our outdoor Lego bricks installation for Hyundai Exter. With this new initiative, we are simply disrupting the take on outdoor installation, emphasizing “Think Outside. Think Exter.”

This Hyundai Exter Lego bricks installation was completed in four days, winning the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for the title of ‘Largest Hoarding made using Lego Bricks’. A staggering 3,02,406 Lego bricks have been orchestrated to form this masterpiece, a testament to the passion and talent of 28 skilled Lego artists who have dedicated over 1200 hours of creation.