Hyundai India’s electric SUV Kona makes it to Guinness World Records

In its attempt to make its first electric SUV Kona a tough competitor in the emerging electric vehicle space in India, Hyundai Motor India has driven the made-in-India Kona to an altitude of 5,731m to Sawula Pass in Tibet, comfortably breaking the previous record of 5,715.28-m altitude by any electric car. With this proven performance, the company has made it to the prestigious ‘Guinness World Records’.

The conquest personifies Kona Electric’s powerful performance and assurance of its range and capability to outperform in any weather conditions across extreme geographies and demographics, said a press release on Friday.

With this feat, Kona has proved itself as a reliable electric vehicle in extreme conditions. During the expedition, the car performed on harsh weather conditions such as low temperatures, continuous snowfall and icy tarmacs. The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) in Kona ensured the stability of the vehicle in handling all road conditions. Technology and performance, hand-in-hand, made this green car a true performer and record-making first electric vehicle to reach highest altitude.

SS Kim, managing director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Kona Electric making to the prestigious Guinness World Records feat has been a proud moment for everyone and remarkable feat for HMIL. Kona has brought revolution by demolishing various myths about electric vehicles and is a true expression of Hyundai’s spirit of staying ahead of the curve. Under the Emission Impossible Mission, Kona has proved its mettle in the world’s toughest terrains without compromising its performance.” Rishi Nath, adjudicator, Guinness World Records, said, “A new precedent has been set for the record as highest altitude reached in an electric car. I would like to congratulate Hyundai Motor India for having achieved this and setting new benchmark in the annals of history.”

Kona is the first long-range green SUV with 452 km/charge (ARAI certified). Customers will be provided with two chargers along with the car — a portable charger and an AC wall box charger. Additionally, in select cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai) a special electric fleet (Kona electric to Kona electric) fitted with power converter is providing emergency charging support to the customers. Kona Electric would be available with a warranty for three years and unlimited km.