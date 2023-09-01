Hyundai India’s August sales grow 8.72% with Exter gaining strong interest

Hyundai India registered sales of 71,435 units in August, while overall sales saw 14.8 percent growth.

Hyundai India registered a total sales of 71,435 units in August 2023. Total sales for the month of August 2023 include domestic sales of 53,830 units and exports of 17,605 units.

Commenting on the August 2023 sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai India said, “HMIL’s August 2023 sales number (Domestic plus Exports) of 71,435 units is a key indicator of an ever-growing acceptance of our products in both domestic and export markets. The festival season in India has kicked off on a positive note with strong Onam sales in Kerala.”

He added, “Demand for SUVs in our portfolio remains robust, contributing more than 60% to our Domestic sales in August. The Exter continues to excite customers, with more than 65,000 bookings already received by HMIL so far.”

The Hyundai Exter was launched in India in July at Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom. The Exter is based on the same platform as the Grand i10 and also shares the same engine options. The Exter is the company’s entry-level SUV offering, followed by the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, and Tucson.