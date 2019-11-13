Hyundai India to launch new sedan Aura

Buoyed by the success of its recent launches such as Venue, Grand i10 Nios and New Elantra, Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced that it will launch a new sedan called Aura to offset the current slowdown. Though the company has refrained from sharing any other information on the new sedan, but it said that the name Aura is inspired by the ‘vibrance of positivity’ and ‘spirit to go the distance’ of the young passionate achievers. Aura may probably replace the existing sedan Xcent, said sources.

According to sources, the new sedan is expected to be launched in January (or in the 4th quarter of current fiscal) fitted with BS-VI engine, and would take on its peers like Maruti's Dzire, Ford Figo, Honda's Amaze among others. Hyundai India further said that acknowledging the life-force ‘zeal to go beyond limits’, Aura is cautiously crafted to deliver ‘superior than the most’ to the aspirational Indian customers.

The sedan is a blend of modernism with comfort, safety, style and technology with convenience and portrays a confident, stylish, yet caring and protective individual’s personality, the release added. The sedan is likely both petrol and diesel variants.