Hyundai India to launch N Performance brand: Faster, louder cars in 2020!

Hyundai is currently evaluating options to introduce its N performance brand in India as reported by Overdrive. The ‘N’ division is to Hyundai, what AMG is to Mercedes-Benz, M is to Audi, or RS is to Audi. They are essentially separate divisions within the brand that take their ordinary road cars and turn them up to 11! Additionally, these separate performance divisions also manage their motorsport ventures. Hyundai has been involved with motorsport since 1998 in the World Rally Championship. The ‘N’ division was conceived from the brand’s motorsport division.

The letter ‘N’ was chosen by Hyundai deriving from the initial of Namyang and Nürburgring. The N cars are designed and developed in Namyang R&D facility, while the cars are tuned and perfected on the track at the Nurburgring. Currently, the Hyundai ‘N’’ Division features i30 N, Veloster N and the i30 Fastback N in its range. It is also reported that Hyundai is working on a performance version of the Kona and the latest generation Sonata. At the unveiling of the new Hyundai Venue at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, Brian Smith, Hyundai North America COO stated that the manufacturer is also developing an N-Line version of the SUV.

Hyundai i30 N

While the N models get tuned engines with added power and performance, the N-Line models from Hyundai feature more cosmetic updates in nature with more aggressive styling and some new colour schemes. Sort of like while the M-Sport lines are to BMW and the S-Line is to Audi. While the N-Line models will be far less expensive to sell in India compared to the N performance models, the former will be the one to drive more in volumes for the brand. However, the N division could also allow Hyundai to build an aspirational value for customers toward the brand. The manufacturer could showcase the N and N-Line offering at the 2020 Auto Expo. Additionally, Hyundai could also introduce a new dedicated channel to sell its N and N-line products instead of the regular dealership network.