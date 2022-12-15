Hyundai India to hike prices across line-up from January 2023

Hyundai will hike the prices of all its cars and SUVs in India from January 2023. The company is also gearing up to launch its second all-electric model, Ioniq 5, in the Indian market.

Hyundai Motor India today announced that the company will increase the prices of all its cars and SUVs from January 2023. According to the company, the primary reason for this upward price revision across its model range is due to rising input cost.

The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean car manufacturer in its official statement said, “The company has continued to absorb rising costs, however will now pass on a part of the input cost increase through a revision in prices across its model range.”

It further added, “HMIL will continue to make consistent internal efforts to minimize price impact to customers. New prices for HMIL model range come into effect from January, 2023.”

Hyundai Motor India is also gearing up to launch its second all-electric model, Ioniq 5, in the country soon, the first one being the Hyundai Kona electric. Bookings for the same will begin on December 20, 2022, while the official launch is expected to take place at the Auto Expo 2023.

Globally, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets two different battery pack options, a 58 kWh and a 72.8 kWh unit, both of which are available with AWD and RWD drivetrains. It is unclear which version will make its way to the Indian market. The Ioniq 5 will take on the likes of the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

