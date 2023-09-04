The 2023 Hyundai i20 is expected to come equipped with a host of new features and design updates.

The festive season is around the corner and Hyundai is all set to kick start this auspicious occasion by releasing an official teaser video of the i20 facelift. The updated hatchback is expected to make its India debut soon. Globally, the 2023 i20 was launched in May and it is expected to receive revised design elements and new features.

Hyundai i20 facelift: Exterior

The 2023 i20 will be rejuvenated when it comes to the exteriors. The front looks razor-sharp with angular arrow head air dam and reworked all-black wide front grille. The i20 sports a new Hyundai emblem on the bonnet. The LED headlight cluster has been updated while retaining the L-shaped LED DRLs.

Hyundai i20 facelift teased (Image : HyundaiIndia/Twitter)

The premium hatchback also comes with newly designed alloy wheels. The international model gets star-shaped ones. The rear, on the other hand, receives minimal upgrades like a new dual-tone bumper instead of the current all-black one and the reflectors have been pushed up above the bumper. Previously, it was housed in the lower black cladding area of the bumper.

Hyundai teases i20 facelift: Interior

The cabin will virtually remain the same as the current i20 though it could now sport dual-dashcam which is available in the recently launched Exter. The 2023 i20 will retain the 10.25-inch infotainment system and the steering wheel design though the digital instrument cluster and the upholstery could receive an update. With the international model equipped with the ADAS feature, the i20 could be the first hatchback in India to come with this safety function.

Hyundai i20 facelift upholstery (Image: HyundaiIndia/Twitter)

Hyundai teases i20 facelift: Engine Specifications

The 2023 i20 will retain both the current petrol powertrains available — the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and the 1-litre turbo. The former has a total output of 82bhp and 114.7Nm of torque mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT transmission. The turbo petrol boasts 118bhp and 172Nm and only comes with the 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The new i20 will take on the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Baleno, its doppelganger Toyota Glanza and Tata Altroz.