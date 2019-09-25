Hyundai India sets eyes on exports to offset domestic fall

Buoyed by an encouraging response from its overseas partners, Hyundai Motor India has decided to offset the domestic slowdown blues with more exports in this year. After having registered a 20.46% growth in exports in the first five months of current fiscal (April-August 2019), the company will begin export of its three products – Santro (Atos in overseas markets), Venue, and Grand i10 Nios in a big way, particularly to African region by the end of this year, said company sources.

Hyundai Motor India, the largest exporter since its inception in India to over 91 countries, has exported 86,300 units in the April-August period compared to 71,645 units in the same period last fiscal, a growth of 20.46%. However, in the domestic market, the sales for the same period declined 10% to 203,729 units.

In order to increase the exports to offset the falling domestic sales, the company has held an international partners' meet in India recently to not only showcase its new launches like Santro, Venue, Grand i10 Nios but also push exports further. Following an encouraging response from the 60 global partners from 29 countries, it has been decided to export these three India-made cars by the end of this year.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said: “Indian operations play a key strategic role in Hyundai Motor Company’s global export plans for the world markets. Export has always been a prime focus for HMIL since inception and our ‘Made in India’ ‘Made for the World’ products have won the hearts of the customers in more than 91 countries. To celebrate this enduring journey, our 60 international partners joined us to experience our latest product line-up. All the three new products received overwhelming response, strong appreciation and long-term commitment from our international partners for their respective markets.”

Stanley Anderson, director, HASA, a Hyundai distributor in South African market, said: “I am delighted to have experienced a comprehensive and complete perspective of HMIL global operations. HMIL has been producing quality products and I am happy to share that our customers are happy with the quality & durability of ‘Made in India’ cars. We are proud to collaborate with HMIL for this journey of togetherness and planning to launch Atos (Santro in India) and Venue in South Africa in December 2019.”

Apart from South Africa, Hyundai India is looking at countries such as Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Vietnam, Chile, Peru and Columbia for these new products. New markets such as Ethiopia, Zambia and Ghana are also being explored for Atos export, Hyundai India added.