Hyundai India sells over 1 lakh connected cars

A connected car has an in-built eSIM, and owners can track the vehicle and operate a lot of in-car features like switching on the AC and engine remotely via a smartphone app.

By:Updated: Feb 17, 2021 9:13 AM

Since the launch of the first ‘connected car’ in Indian — Hyundai Venue in May 2019 — the Korean carmaker has said it has sold over 1 lakh cars in 20 months. A connected car has an in-built eSIM, and owners can track the vehicle and operate a lot of in-car features like switching on the AC and engine remotely via a smartphone app. These cars are also capable of over-the-air software updates.

A recent Deloitte study noted that there was a positive consumer perception of connected vehicles that appears to be edging up in the Indian market, “as consumers feel that increased vehicle connectivity will be beneficial”. In CY2020, the market share of HMIL in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment reached the highest-ever, to 17.4% (in wholesale as well as in retail), up from 17.3% in 2019. In addition to offering connectivity features in cars, Kim said the reason is the company riding the SUV wave and its sheer choice in terms of fuel options and gearboxes. “We have seven different petrol engines (four naturally-aspirated and three turbocharged), four diesel engines, two CNG engine options, and one electric. We also have the widest range of gearbox options: two manual, one iMT, and five automatic (AMT, 6AT, 8AT, IVT and DCT),”he said. “The aim is to be in the consideration set of any Indian buyer for any type of mobility need related to four-wheelers.” In CY2020, Kim added that HMIL sold almost a quarter of total SUVs. “Of the 7.2 lakh SUVs sold in India in 2020, HMIL sold 1,80,237 units. This was led by the Creta (96,989 units) and the Venue (82,428 units), and helped the company increase its sales share in the overall SUV space from 22.71% in CY2019 to 25.48% in CY2020.”
This year HMIL has completed 25 years in India, having invested over $4 billion and providing direct and indirect employment to over 2.5 lakh people.

