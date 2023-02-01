Hyundai India sells 62,276 units in January 2023: Records 16% YoY growth

Hyundai Motor India sold 62,276 cars in January 2023, recording a 16 percent YoY growth. The Hyundai Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios and i20 are some of the company’s best-selling models.

Hyundai Motor India has revealed its sales figures for the month of January 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker managed to sell 62,276 units last month, recording a 16.6 percent YoY growth. It registered domestic sales of 50,106 units and exported 12,170 units. In the same period last year, its total sales stood at 53,427 units.

Hyundai January 2023 Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period January’23 January’22 YoY Growth December’22 MoM Growth Total sales 62,276 53,427 16.6% 57,852 7.6%

Furthermore, the company marked an MoM growth of 7.6 percent over December 2022 when it sold 57,852 units. Hyundai Motor India’s boost in sales can be attributed to sport utility vehicles such as the Creta, Venue, etc. Even the Grand i10 Nios and the i20 also contribute significantly to the carmaker’s overall sales.

Also Read: Exclusive: LML Star e-scooter launch in September 2023; Specifications revealed

Commenting on the January 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We have begun CY2023 on a high note recording double-digit growth in the month of January. The recent launch of the globally acclaimed Hyundai Ioniq 5 has generated high customer excitement and registered excellent booking numbers fortifying our commitment towards bringing benchmark electric vehicles for the Indian market.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Review:

Hyundai launched three products in the Indian market last month, namely the Ioniq 5 and the facelifted versions of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s second EV in the Indian market after the Kona electric. It is priced from Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom, and is claimed to offer a range of 631 km per charge (ARAI-certified).

Also Read: KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty car collection: Lamborghini Huracan to Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.