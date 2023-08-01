Hyundai India sells 50,701 units in July 2023: SUVs drive sales

Hyundai Car Sales July 2023: Hyundai Motor India’s sales remain flat on a YoY basis as it sold 50,701 units last month. SUVs like Creta, Venue and the all-new Exter drive sales for the South Korean carmaker.

Hyundai Motor India has revealed the sales figures for the month of July 2023. The sales of the Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker remain flat on a YoY basis as it managed to sell 50,701 units last month. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 50,500 units. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Hyundai July 2023 Car Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period July’23 July’22 YoY Growth June’23 MoM Growth Domestic sales 50,701 50,500 0.4% 50,001 1.4% Exports 16,000 13,351 19.84% 15,600 2.5%

Hyundai sold 50,701 cars in India in July 2023, recording a mere 0.4 percent YoY and 1.4 percent MoM growth in sales. In July 2022, its domestic sales stood at 50,500 units while in June this year, the company sold 50,001 units. Talking about exports, Hyundai exported 16,000 units last month which is almost 20 percent higher than the 13,351 units exported in July 2022.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the July 2023 sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India said, “July 2023 marks a significant milestone in Hyundai Motor India’s journey in India. Our Domestic July Sales volume of 50 000 plus units is backed by a strong SUV portfolio.”

He further added, “This has been bolstered by the addition of Hyundai EXTER to an already strong SUV line-up led by brands like CRETA, VENUE, VENUE N-Line, TUCSON, ALCAZAR, KONA Electric and All Electric SUV IONIQ5. With the semiconductor supply issues more or less behind us, we are all geared up for the upcoming festive season in India starting with Onam in Kerala.”

