Hyundai India sells 48,001 units in October 2022, registers 29 per cent growth

Hyundai India’s domestic sales for October 2022 stood at 48,001 units, helping the carmaker register a YoY growth of 29 per cent last month. In October 2021, Hyundai sold 37,021 units in the domestic market.

In October 2022, Hyundai’s exports saw a two-fold YoY growth after the South Korean carmaker exported 10,005 units, as compared to exporting 6,535 units last year, registering a YoY growth of 53 per cent.

Overall, Hyundai’s cumulative sales saw YoY growth of 31 per cent after its domestic sales and exports accounted for 58,006 units in October 2022, as compared to 43,556 units during the same time last year.

Commenting on the October 2022 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “With the ever-improving semi-conductor situation, we were able to meet the demand of our beloved customers and deliver their favourite Hyundai cars during the festive season in October.”

He added, “Our new models like Tucson continue to receive an overwhelming customer response with excellent booking numbers creating a blue ocean of premium SUVs for the Indian market. We are set to register record domestic sales volume in CY 2022 with our proven range of super performer SUV brands and will continue to strive towards enhancing the customer experience for a happy life.”