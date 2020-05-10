Hyundai India rolls out 200 cars on first day of production restart

Hyundai Motor India also said it had resumed operations with 255 dealer showrooms and workshops across India as per norms.

By:Published: May 10, 2020 1:38:02 PM

 

Hyundai Motor India has rolled out 200 cars on the first day of production restart at its Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai. The company commenced production operations on May 8, ensuring 100 % social distancing compliance in accordance with standard operating procedures as laid down by both the central and state governments. Hyundai is adhering to all the guidelines set by the state and central governments and also practicing 360-degree safety —care at workplace & care at all times on the factory premises. In line with the government’s objectives of reviving the economy and Hyundai’s global vision of progress for humanity, the commencement of manufacturing operations is aimed at boosting economic activities and striving to bring back normalcy, said a press release here on Saturday.

The company also said it had resumed operations with 255 dealer showrooms and workshops across India as per norms. In the last two days the company has received over 4,000 customer enquiries, 500 bookings and has done a retail sale of 170 cars. Hit hard by nil sale in April on the domestic front, Hyundai India announced five unique customer centric-car finance schemes to create convenience in challenging and uncertain times. The five schemes are — three-month low EMI scheme, step-up scheme, balloon scheme, longest-duration scheme and low-down payment scheme.

The company also announced `Hyundai EMI Assurance’ programme to enhance convenience and raise positive customer sentiments. To ease the buying process, while keeping the fear of employment uncertainty at bay, a unique and industry-first customer programme, the ‘Hyundai EMI Assurance’, has been introduced for select new customers covering up to three car loan EMIs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Exclusive! 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift leaked: Nios rival expected with minor tweaks, updated engine

Exclusive! 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift leaked: Nios rival expected with minor tweaks, updated engine

Over 600 road accidents, 140 fatalities recorded in India during lockdown: SaveLife Foundation study

Over 600 road accidents, 140 fatalities recorded in India during lockdown: SaveLife Foundation study

Škoda Auto extends car warranties until 31 August across global markets except China

Škoda Auto extends car warranties until 31 August across global markets except China

Modified 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny hints at what could be offered in India

Modified 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny hints at what could be offered in India

Ferrari resumes production at full capacity in Maranello, Modena: Monza SP2 first to roll out

Ferrari resumes production at full capacity in Maranello, Modena: Monza SP2 first to roll out

Daimler India rejigs organisation structure: Customer Service now merged with Marketing & Sales

Daimler India rejigs organisation structure: Customer Service now merged with Marketing & Sales

Covid-19 lockdown: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on first day as production restarts at Chennai plant

Covid-19 lockdown: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on first day as production restarts at Chennai plant

Honda Dio BS6 price increased: Costlier by this much

Honda Dio BS6 price increased: Costlier by this much

India's highest selling bike, Hero Splendor+, gets price hike

India's highest selling bike, Hero Splendor+, gets price hike

Video: How Audi India's contactless dealership operations will look post lockdown

Video: How Audi India's contactless dealership operations will look post lockdown

Human error cause of road accidents in 95% cases: How Advanced Driver Assistance Systems can help

Human error cause of road accidents in 95% cases: How Advanced Driver Assistance Systems can help

Hyundai’s 5 new car buying finance schemes explained: Low EMIs, no down payment and more

Hyundai’s 5 new car buying finance schemes explained: Low EMIs, no down payment and more

Six exciting upcoming bikes in May: Hero XPulse 200 to Ducati Panigale V2

Six exciting upcoming bikes in May: Hero XPulse 200 to Ducati Panigale V2

Skoda Enyaq teased: Brand's first electric SUV launch in 2021

Skoda Enyaq teased: Brand's first electric SUV launch in 2021

Harley-Davidson appoints Jochen Zeitz as President & CEO: New plan to redefine brand

Harley-Davidson appoints Jochen Zeitz as President & CEO: New plan to redefine brand

Tata Estate in a fantastically smashing electric avatar! Reimagined as a tribute to Ratan Tata

Tata Estate in a fantastically smashing electric avatar! Reimagined as a tribute to Ratan Tata

JK Tyre resumes partial operations during lockdown at three factories

JK Tyre resumes partial operations during lockdown at three factories

Skoda Octavia vRS245 deliveries: Most powerful Octavia delivered first in Goa

Skoda Octavia vRS245 deliveries: Most powerful Octavia delivered first in Goa

5 upcoming sub-4m SUVs in India: Nissan Magnite, Tata HBX and more

5 upcoming sub-4m SUVs in India: Nissan Magnite, Tata HBX and more

BMW 8 Series and M8 launched in India: Prices start from 1.29 crore

BMW 8 Series and M8 launched in India: Prices start from 1.29 crore