Hyundai India rolls out 200 cars on first day of production restart

Hyundai Motor India also said it had resumed operations with 255 dealer showrooms and workshops across India as per norms.

Hyundai Motor India has rolled out 200 cars on the first day of production restart at its Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai. The company commenced production operations on May 8, ensuring 100 % social distancing compliance in accordance with standard operating procedures as laid down by both the central and state governments. Hyundai is adhering to all the guidelines set by the state and central governments and also practicing 360-degree safety —care at workplace & care at all times on the factory premises. In line with the government’s objectives of reviving the economy and Hyundai’s global vision of progress for humanity, the commencement of manufacturing operations is aimed at boosting economic activities and striving to bring back normalcy, said a press release here on Saturday.

The company also said it had resumed operations with 255 dealer showrooms and workshops across India as per norms. In the last two days the company has received over 4,000 customer enquiries, 500 bookings and has done a retail sale of 170 cars. Hit hard by nil sale in April on the domestic front, Hyundai India announced five unique customer centric-car finance schemes to create convenience in challenging and uncertain times. The five schemes are — three-month low EMI scheme, step-up scheme, balloon scheme, longest-duration scheme and low-down payment scheme.

The company also announced `Hyundai EMI Assurance’ programme to enhance convenience and raise positive customer sentiments. To ease the buying process, while keeping the fear of employment uncertainty at bay, a unique and industry-first customer programme, the ‘Hyundai EMI Assurance’, has been introduced for select new customers covering up to three car loan EMIs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.