Hyundai India reveals Aura design sketches

Hyundai Motor India on Monday revealed the first look of its upcoming Aura. The soon-to-be-launched sedan’s design projects a sportier, futuristic and a progressive image. Buoyed by the success of Venue, Grand i10 Nios and New Elantra, Hyundai Motor India has decided to launch Aura to keep up its growth momentum amid slowdown. Aura might replace the existing Xcent sedan, said sources. According to sources, the new sedan is expected to be launched soon. It has been fitted with BS VI-compliant engine and would take on peers like Maruti’s Dzire, Ford Figo and Honda’s Amaze, among others. The sedan is likely to have both petrol and diesel variants.