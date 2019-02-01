Hyundai India reports positive sales growth in January 2019: 45,803 cars sold last month

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has reported a marginal increase in domestic sales at 45,803 units in January. The company had sold 45,508 units in January 2018, HMIL said in a statement. "January 2019 started on a cautious note, however, the company registered all model growth on account of strong performance by all new Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, Verna and Creta," HMIL National Sales Head Vikas Jain said. The government has announced many people-oriented schemes with focus on rural economy during the 2019-20 Interim Budget, and the company expects it to give positive impetus to customer sentiments and business environment, he added.

Hyundai India launched the all new Santro last year in India and the hatchback received an overwhelming response from the customers. The company took close to three years to develop the new Santro and the product had an investment of over Rs 700 crore. The 2019 Hyundai Santro comes based on the advanced version of the company's H.A. platform that also underpins the i10. The new Santro has grown in dimensions compared to the outgoing model and is more spacious on the inside as well.

The new model gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The hatchback gets rear AC vents as well which is a quite rare feature in a car of this segment. Powering the new 2019 Hyundai Santro is a 1.1-litre petrol engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 68 bhp and 99 Nm. Gearbox options include a five-speed manual and an optional AMT.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!