Hyundai India reopens 806 dealerships: 5,600 cars delivered in last 22 days

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced the opening of 806 showrooms (dealership and rural sale outlets) and 863 workshops across India, in compliance with the government authorities/guidelines.The company also said that close to 9,000 customer bookings were received and 5,600 new cars were delivered to customers in the last 22 days. Over 1 lakh Hyundai cars serviced in 530 cities so far in May post resumption of production at its plant near Chennai on May 8, 2020 with shift operations in place.

Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing & service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “Towards our effort to support the country’s objective of reviving the economy, we have commenced operations of our showrooms and workshops in line with the approvals granted by central & state authorities. We are also happy to report that we are witnessing an encouraging traction for our products especially the all new Creta and recently launched new Verna.”

“We have received close to 9,000 new car bookings and delivered over 5,600 cars to customers across the country in a short span of 22 Days. In addition, our Workshops have serviced more than 1 lakh cars across 530 cities in India during the same period,” Garg added.In accordance with government guidelines, all the opened Hyundai showrooms and workshops adhere to the strictest norms that promote safety and welfare of customers and employees. Moreover, showrooms and workshops are being operated in a graded manner ensuring 100% social distancing compliance, while also conducting frequent sanitisation of facilities.

Hyundai customers can also now opt for remote car demonstrations through online video conferencing application with sales consultants at dealerships. Further, with Hyundai’s ‘Click-to-Buy’ integrated end-to-end online car sales website, customers can buy a brand new Hyundai car online with minimal physical contact, minimal paperwork and home delivery options, the press release said.

