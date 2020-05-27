Hyundai India reopens 806 dealerships: 5,600 cars delivered in last 22 days

Hyundai customers can also now opt for remote car demonstrations through online video conferencing application with sales consultants at dealerships.

By:Published: May 27, 2020 11:46:55 AM

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced the opening of 806 showrooms (dealership and rural sale outlets) and 863 workshops across India, in compliance with the government authorities/guidelines.The company also said that close to 9,000 customer bookings were received and 5,600 new cars were delivered to customers in the last 22 days. Over 1 lakh Hyundai cars serviced in 530 cities so far in May post resumption of production at its plant near Chennai on May 8, 2020 with shift operations in place.

Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing & service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “Towards our effort to support the country’s objective of reviving the economy, we have commenced operations of our showrooms and workshops in line with the approvals granted by central & state authorities. We are also happy to report that we are witnessing an encouraging traction for our products especially the all new Creta and recently launched new Verna.”

“We have received close to 9,000 new car bookings and delivered over 5,600 cars to customers across the country in a short span of 22 Days. In addition, our Workshops have serviced more than 1 lakh cars across 530 cities in India during the same period,” Garg added.In accordance with government guidelines, all the opened Hyundai showrooms and workshops adhere to the strictest norms that promote safety and welfare of customers and employees. Moreover, showrooms and workshops are being operated in a graded manner ensuring 100% social distancing compliance, while also conducting frequent sanitisation of facilities.

Hyundai customers can also now opt for remote car demonstrations through online video conferencing application with sales consultants at dealerships. Further, with Hyundai’s ‘Click-to-Buy’ integrated end-to-end online car sales website, customers can buy a brand new Hyundai car online with minimal physical contact, minimal paperwork and home delivery options, the press release said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

FCA India's Jeep For All finance scheme launched: Low EMIs, 100% funding on Compass, Wrangler

FCA India's Jeep For All finance scheme launched: Low EMIs, 100% funding on Compass, Wrangler

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year