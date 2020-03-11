Hyundai India plans blockbuster 2020: Four major car launches including new i20, Verna

By the end of 2020, Hyundai will have an all-new or refreshed product lineup across its range as four of its remaining products will receive major updates or will see a new generation model.

2020 has already been quite interesting from Hyundai Motor India’s perspective with the introduction of the Aura sub-compact sedan in January. But, Hyundai’s plans for this year are not over, they are just beginning. The Indian arm of the Korean automaker has confirmed that it will launch four more models this year, two of which will be facelifts, while the other two are brand new generation models.

A source close to the matter has also confirmed the timeline for the launches of the four models. The launch date of the all-new Creta has been pushed forward by a day to 16th of March instead of the 17th as reported earlier. The Creta will be an all-new second-generation model that is built on the same underpinnings as the Kia Seltos. The Creta will also come with identical powertrains and transmission options along with the 1.4-litre turbo DCT sporty version. However, the Creta will do one better than its sibling by offering more features like a panoramic sunroof among many more.

Following the introduction of the new Creta, Hyundai will launch the updated Verna Facelift in India, images of which has been teased by the automaker recently. The source has confirmed that the Verna will be launched by the end of March 2020. This will allow the Verna a fighting chance against the competition in its segment as Honda will also introduce the latest generation City in India in April 2020. Hyundai India has officially announced the engine line-up for the new Verna. The sedan will be offered with BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed manual and a CVT option, 1.5-litre turbo diesel with a 6-speed manual and automatic options. However, it will come with a third 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol that will be mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The next launch from Hyundai India will come in the form of the facelift Tucson SUV. The new Tucson made its India at the 2020 Auto Expo in February and now it is confirmed to be launched in April. The Tucson in India is coined to come equipped with 2.0 Litre Diesel and Petrol engines which will, of course, be BS6 complaint. The engines will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine will be tuned to develop 185hp and 400Nm of torque, while the petrol engine will develop 152hp and 192Nm of torque.

The last launch from Hyundai that will come later this year will be the all-new i20 premium hatchback. The i20 will see its third-generation model arriving in the India market. Images of the upcoming model have surfaced online and the vehicle is expected to be styled similarly for the Indian market. The engine options of the all-new i20 are likely to include the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol tuned similarly to the Venue, in addition to the 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel from the Venue. The all-new Hyundai i20 will be launched ahead of the festive season which would be around August or September.

Image: Team-BHP

Hyundai India with an all-new or refreshed product range is likely to have an edge over its competition as three of the models are mass-market models with the Tucson being the only premium low-volume product. Additionally, All the models are likely to come with the latest technology and features including BLueLink connected car technology which its competition is not yet ready to introduce anytime soon within the next few months. With all of this, Hyundai India would be positioning itself very well against the market leader, Maruti Suzuki, to be able to gain some market share as the MSIL will not be offering any diesel models from April 2020 in its product line-up. On the flipside, Hyundai will continue to offer petrol and diesel engines in its product offering. With the industry still struggling with demand from the Indian market, and with the supply chain of many automakers being affected due to the Coronavirus, only time will tell how long it will take for the industry to fully recuperate.

