Hyundai India partners with ASDC for After Sales training programme: How this program can empower India’s youth!

Hyundai India has just announced the signing of an MoU with the Automotive Skill Development Council, through this new partnership the two intend to improve not just their own service network but empower the employees at various service centres to apply for promotions through a standardised testing procedure by which they can better their Grades at various levels of experience. The 50-day training programme will be conducted at six-Hyundai dealerships which already have been associated with Hyundai’s World-Class Technical Training Academy (HTTA) from across the country. The opportunities for these programmes will be awarded to people who are above 18 years of age and have a minimum qualification of 8th grade or above.

After a trainee completes this programme, they will be offered the opportunity to work with Hyundai Workshops from across the country in aftersales jobs such as Service Support Technician and Washer. Depending on the course that they have chosen. Through the new tie-up with ASDC, trainees can avail these training programs at highly subsidized rates, which the company claims will empower them to qualify for After Sales operational roles at Hyundai dealerships across India as full-time employees.

Addressing the congregation at the MoU signing event on behalf of Hyundai India, SJ Ha Director Sales and Marketing at Hyundai Motor India limited said the company is proud to be signing this partnership programme with the Automotive Skills Development Council, a first in Industry initiative by an Indian automotive company for aftersales operations. Claiming that through this programme Hyundai intends to better the brands' image as a caring and responsible brand, in alignment with the governments Skill India Initiative. Ha went on to say that the company already works with ITIs and Polytechnic institutes in various states across the country absorbing almost 99% of the available candidates each year. Ha said that through this initiative Hyundai aims to further their commitment towards adding skill as well as employing the youth of the nation.