Hyundai India November sales up 29 percent, Creta, Venue among top sellers

Hyundai has registered domestic sales of 48,003 units and export sales of 16,001 units with cumulative sales of 64,004 units for the month of November 2022. Doing so, Hyundai has registered a YoY growth of 29.7 percent in domestic sales, while its cumulitive sales grew 36.4 percent.

Commenting on November 2022 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “This year we have seen a sustained recovery and growth in demand for our most loved Hyundai cars. On the back of a strong festive season, we have achieved a high double-digit growth in domestic sales in the last couple of months when compared to the same period last year.”

He added, “With the launch of three new blockbuster SUVs in 2022 and strong demand for stellar models like Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios, Verna and Aura, we are well poised to achieve the highest ever domestic sales in 2022 since our inception in India. We would like to thank our customers for their continuous love and trust in Brand Hyundai.”