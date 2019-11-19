Hyundai India Mega ‘Experience Hyundai’ Camp: Free inspection, used car price evaluation and more

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced that it has organised a nationwide programme called Mega ‘Experience Hyundai’ Camp. The camp is organised to deliver service-related needs for Hyundai customers and also offer a free evaluation of old cars at an exchange for new Hyundai models. The Mega ‘Experience Hyundai’ Camp, a nationwide campaign was organised at 575 locations across the country. As a part of the campaign, Hyundai India provided personal assistance, free vehicle inspection, evaluation of old cars with exchange offers to purchase new Hyundai models in addition to booking test drives.

S Punnaivanam, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai’s philosophy is to be the Lifetime Partner of its customers and Mega ‘Experience Hyundai’ Camp is a step towards achieving customer delight through innovative service led activations. We will continue to bring forth the best customer centric service campaigns to make our customers’ life a happy life.”

Hyundai India’s model line up saw recent updates to vehicles like the re-introduction of the all-new Santro, the all-new Venue, the new Grand i10 Nios, the new Elantra with Hyundai venturing into a new avenue in India with the Kona Electric. Hyundai is currently gearing up to introduce a replacement for the Xcent with a new sub-compact sedan which is confirmed to be named as the Hyundai Aura. The Aura is expected to be introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo and it will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios.