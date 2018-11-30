Hyundai India MD & CEO Y K Koo resigns: Launched over 6 successful vehicles in his tenure

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL)'s Managing Director and CEO - Y K Koo has just stepped down from his position in India and will be joining the company's head office in Korea. Seon Seob Kim, Head of Business operations will likely replace him. Koo was on a one-year extension after having two years of tenure, and the period has ended now. Y K Koo joined Hyundai Motor India as the company's MD and CEO in the month of November 2015. He joined Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea in the year 1984. Before joining Hyundai India as the MD and CEO, Y K Koo was the CEO at Hyundai Motor CIS in Russia where he served for a period of three years. Y K Koo has over 34 years of diversified work experience of global markets in different assignments with Hyundai Motor Company.

Koo had served Hyundai Motor India in his earlier stint for over 9 years. There he served in two different roles during two periods 1997-2001 and 2008-2011. Y K Koo is one of the founder members of Hyundai Motor India’s operation in 1997 and played a key role in building sales and marketing operation from the period 2008-2011.

The company's official website says that under the leadership of Y K Koo, Hyundai Motor India brand awareness surged from 77% in 2016 to 80% in 2017 while brand preference went up from 69.7% to 70.7% and repurchase intention from 73% to 76.2% in the same period, according to Brand Track Study 2017.

The company's major product launches like the all-new Santro, Tucson, the new Creta along with 2017 Elite i20 and many more were launched in India under his leadership. All thanks to his leadership, Hyundai Motor Company secured multiple awards in different areas. Some of them include top exporter of the year award, manufacturer of the year award and many more.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!