Hyundai’s sales report for May 2022 shows that Creta is the company’s best-selling model, and how each segment has grown compared to sales in May 2021.

Hyundai India’s sales report for May 2022 shows that the South Korean carmaker sold a total of 42,293 units in May 2022, registering a YoY growth of 69.1 per cent. During the same time last year, the carmaker sold 25,001 units. Also in terms of sales last month, Hyundai lost its second-largest carmaker in India position to Tata Motors, which sold 43,341 units of passenger vehicles.

In May, the Hyundai Creta sold the most, making it the best-selling Hyundai in India. The carmaker sold 10,973 units, compared to selling 7,527 in May last year, registering a YoY growth of 45.7 per cent. The second and third positions were taken by Grand i10 Nios and the Venue, selling 9,138 and 8,300 units respectively.

Hyundai SUV sales in May 2022

In May 2022, SUVs alone accounted for 21,285 units as compared to selling 13,808 units sold in May 2021, which is a YoY growth of 53.9 per cent. The next best-selling SUV models for Hyundai in May were the Venue, Alcazar, Kona, and Tucson.

Model May 2022 May 2021 Growth (YoY) Creta 10,973 7,527 45.7% Venue 8,300 4,840 71.4% Alcazar 1,947 1,360 43.1% Kona EV 64 7 814.2% Tucson 1 74 -98.6% Hyundai SUV sales in May 2022

The Hyundai Tucson sold saw a YoY decrease of 98.6 per cent compared to May 2021. This could be because the carmaker is planning on launching the new Tucson in India soon, and also because it is a premium offering by Hyundai in India. Hyundai will soon launch the new Venue facelift in India as well.

Hyundai hatchback sales in May 2022

Hyundai’s hatchback models consist of the Grand i10 Nios, Santro, and i20, which together accounted for 16,209 units. Hatchback sales for Hyundai saw a growth of 94.4 per cent, as compared to selling 8,336 units in May 2021.

Model May 2022 May 2021 Growth (YoY) Grand i10 Nios 9,138 3,804 140.2% i20 4,463 3,440 29.7% Santro 2,608 1,122 132.4% Hyundai hatchback sales in May 2022

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the best-seller for the carmaker in this segment followed by the i20 premium hatchback and the soon to be discontinued Santro.

Hyundai sedan sales in May 2022

Hyundai offers three sedans, the sub-4 metre Aura, the Verna in the mid-size category, and the Elantra, Hyundai’s premium offering in this segment. The three models put together sold 4,799 units in May 2022, as opposed to 2,557 units in May last year, accounting for 87.6 per cent YoY growth. Hyundai sold 3,311 of the Aura, followed by 1,488 units of the Verna, and 0 units of the Elantra last month.

Model May 2022 May 2021 Growth (YoY) Aura 3,311 1,637 102.2% Verna 1,488 1,181 25.9% Elantra 0 9 100% Hyundai sedan sales in May 2022

Hyundai EV sales in May 2022

Hyundai sells the Kona in the EV category and was the first EV to offer a decent real-world range in India. Sales continue to be robust for the Kona despite numerous vehicles in this category, including the Tata Nexon, which is priced much lower. Last month, Hyundai sold 64 units as opposed to 7 units in May 2021, registering the highest growth for any Hyundai model at 814.2 per cent.

Hyundai has announced its plans for launching its second EV, the Ioniq 5 in India soon. The Ioniq 5 will be based on the same platform that underpins the recently-launched Kia EV6. Although they are the same cars under their skin, they do differ in many ways and you can read the comparison between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6 to know more.