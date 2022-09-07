Hyundai India launches in-app digital services through Bluelink

Hyundai India has launched digital services for customers through the Bluelink app that allows users to pay for fuel and reserve parking and make a contactless payment.

Hyundai India announced the launch of its In-App digital services through its connected technology platform- Bluelink. Hyundai has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Park+ to provide end-to-end fuel and parking services.

These newly introduced In-App services are a feature on Bluelink, offering customers services and contactless payment options for services like fuel & parking in a few clicks.

Commenting on the announcement of the Bluelink In-App Value-added Services, Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India said, “Strengthening our brand philosophy of “Beyond Mobility”, we are delighted to share another strong move towards offering the most advanced technology with more exciting features, that will enrich and augment the future mobility experience of our customers.”

He added, “We have leveraged our tech prowess to take customer convenience a notch higher and realize our goal of delivering the connected mobility solutions of the future. With the rollout of these In-App services through Hyundai Bluelink™ connected technology platform, HMIL has become the First OEM in India to offer a one-stop solution of contactless payment services for Fuel & Parking.”

To access the In-App Value-added Services feature, users must download the Hyundai Bluelink App on their mobile phones. After signing up through the smartphone application, users will be navigated to the Value-Added Services of IndianOil and Park+, followed by account registration, purchasing of fuel and booking of parking slots, post which the customers will be directed to the payment portal within the app.

Hyundai’s partnership with Indian Oil Corporation will allow customers to navigate, and make advance payments for refuelling before visiting the fuel outlet. The partnership will also provide a dedicated customer base for Indian Oil and reduce the turnaround time at the station.