Hyundai India launches ‘Click to Buy’ to boost online sales, here’s how to buy

With `Click to Buy', Hyundai India is catering to the needs of new-age digital buyers. All Hyundai models, including the new Creta, Verna and more are available on the `Click to Buy' website. This would act as an additional sales channel for over 600 Hyundai dealerships across India and the platform is connected in real time across the country.

By:Updated: June 4, 2020 10:33:46 AM

 

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday introduced its upgraded online automotive retail platform ‘Click to Buy’ to give customers a viable alternative solution for purchase in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. This is India’s first and only end-to-end online car buying platform, curated to provide incredible future retail experience to customers. ‘Click to Buy’ is designed to facilitate online retail of Hyundai cars to promote a contactless purchasing process whereby owning a new car will be safer, convenient, and hassle-free. With ‘Click to Buy’, Hyundai is offering access to its complete range of car models. The one-stop solution for customers’ car ownership requirement comes with additional features such as full-spectrum car buying journey, transparency with on-road prices, dedicated sales consultants, online finance options from leading banks, fastest loan approval for pre-approved customers, unique deal codes for customers, special online promotions, estimated time of delivery for car purchase, online test drive booking of sanitised cars and home delivery of fully sanitised cars, stated a company press release.

Watch our 2020 Hyundai Creta video review:

With `Click to Buy’, Hyundai is catering to the needs of new-age digital customers. All Hyundai models, including new Creta and new Verna, are available on the `Click to Buy’ website and this would act as an additional sales channel for over 600 Hyundai dealerships. The platform is connected in real time across India.

WS Oh, executive director (corporate planning), Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai has always been a technology leader in the automotive domain and has pioneered the online automotive retail space with India’s first end-to-end online platform ‘Click to Buy’. Aligned with our business slogan ‘Future Ready’, we are introducing the next generation of online car buying with ‘Click to Buy’ that enriches customer experience with first-in-industry features to offer a seamless and convenient online purchase journey. With the entire automotive ecosystem evolving around us, digital car buying platforms such as ‘Click to Buy’ will become the new normal.” He further added, “Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over 7 lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 15,000 registrations in two months.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tables Turned! Bajaj Auto dethrones Hero MotoCorp as India's No.1 two-wheeler maker in lockdown

Tables Turned! Bajaj Auto dethrones Hero MotoCorp as India's No.1 two-wheeler maker in lockdown

TVS offers 'Buy now, Pay later' scheme with XL100: Details and validity explained

TVS offers 'Buy now, Pay later' scheme with XL100: Details and validity explained

Montesa Impala: Spanish motorcycle that time forgot but Moto Club Impala found three in Mumbai

Montesa Impala: Spanish motorcycle that time forgot but Moto Club Impala found three in Mumbai

Every 50th customer to get a free Hero Electric scooter: How to get yours

Every 50th customer to get a free Hero Electric scooter: How to get yours

F1 2020 season calendar revealed for first leg: Austria, UK confirmed to host two races

F1 2020 season calendar revealed for first leg: Austria, UK confirmed to host two races

Hyundai banks big with Click to Buy 1.5: Great news for buyers but trouble for e-commerce platforms?

Hyundai banks big with Click to Buy 1.5: Great news for buyers but trouble for e-commerce platforms?

Hyundai discounts for June: Massive offers on Elantra, Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai discounts for June: Massive offers on Elantra, Grand i10 Nios

Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

Video: MS Dhoni's latest addition in his multi-crore garage is not a superbike or car, but a Swaraj Tractor!

Video: MS Dhoni's latest addition in his multi-crore garage is not a superbike or car, but a Swaraj Tractor!

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price hiked: India's top-selling 125cc scooter now costlier by this much!

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price hiked: India's top-selling 125cc scooter now costlier by this much!

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: New design & platform, hybrid & plug-in hybrid variants

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: New design & platform, hybrid & plug-in hybrid variants

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown

Toyota India hikes prices of its cars: Innova Crysta, Glanza costlier by this much

Toyota India hikes prices of its cars: Innova Crysta, Glanza costlier by this much

Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter now costlier in India by this much

Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter now costlier in India by this much

Honda sells 1.5 lakh bikes and services more than 10 lakh scooters, bikes during lockdown

Honda sells 1.5 lakh bikes and services more than 10 lakh scooters, bikes during lockdown

Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

BMW India's new finance plans offer 40% lower EMIs, 0% downpayment and more

BMW India's new finance plans offer 40% lower EMIs, 0% downpayment and more

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India

2020 Hyundai Creta is now India's best-selling car: What makes this compact SUV a hit!

2020 Hyundai Creta is now India's best-selling car: What makes this compact SUV a hit!