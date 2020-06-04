Hyundai India launches ‘Click to Buy’ to boost online sales, here’s how to buy

With `Click to Buy', Hyundai India is catering to the needs of new-age digital buyers. All Hyundai models, including the new Creta, Verna and more are available on the `Click to Buy' website. This would act as an additional sales channel for over 600 Hyundai dealerships across India and the platform is connected in real time across the country.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday introduced its upgraded online automotive retail platform ‘Click to Buy’ to give customers a viable alternative solution for purchase in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. This is India’s first and only end-to-end online car buying platform, curated to provide incredible future retail experience to customers. ‘Click to Buy’ is designed to facilitate online retail of Hyundai cars to promote a contactless purchasing process whereby owning a new car will be safer, convenient, and hassle-free. With ‘Click to Buy’, Hyundai is offering access to its complete range of car models. The one-stop solution for customers’ car ownership requirement comes with additional features such as full-spectrum car buying journey, transparency with on-road prices, dedicated sales consultants, online finance options from leading banks, fastest loan approval for pre-approved customers, unique deal codes for customers, special online promotions, estimated time of delivery for car purchase, online test drive booking of sanitised cars and home delivery of fully sanitised cars, stated a company press release.

WS Oh, executive director (corporate planning), Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai has always been a technology leader in the automotive domain and has pioneered the online automotive retail space with India’s first end-to-end online platform ‘Click to Buy’. Aligned with our business slogan ‘Future Ready’, we are introducing the next generation of online car buying with ‘Click to Buy’ that enriches customer experience with first-in-industry features to offer a seamless and convenient online purchase journey. With the entire automotive ecosystem evolving around us, digital car buying platforms such as ‘Click to Buy’ will become the new normal.” He further added, “Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over 7 lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 15,000 registrations in two months.”

