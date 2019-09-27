Hyundai India introduces H-Social Creator CSR campaign: Seeks student innovators and future thinkers

Hyundai Motor India’s philanthropic arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation has introduced the manufacturer’s global CSR campaign called the H-Social Creator Program. Hyundai Motor Company first introduced the H- Social Creator Program in its home country in South Korea in 2015. The H-Social Creator Program is the brand’s new Corporate Social Responsibility campaign which is targets students develop novel ideas on road safety and the environment.

The H-Social Creator Program is a Youth Contact Programme which is seeking to build social innovators for future thinkers. The programme seeks a graduate or postgraduate student who can develop an innovative idea towards improving Road Safety, and other topics like Environment and Clean India and the idea will require to have the power to create a magnanimous impact.

S.S.Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said “The Social Innovation sphere in India has witnessed immense growth in the last decade. The H-Social Creator will serve as a platform for budding catalysts of social change to be visionaries. As a socially responsible brand in India, we would like to foster new talent by providing them with the right mentorship and assets to bring alive their dream cause.”

Hyundai will host the campaign across five cities which include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai and participants can send in their applications till October 23, 2019. The applications from the college students would be accepted in the form of either a 60-second video or a one-page word document. Students can submit their applications on the H-Social Creator Program official website or WhatsApp their application with personal details. Students must send a minimum of one solution, or send in multiple entries with multiple ideas.

The Hyundai Motor India Foundation was formed in 2006 and has been hosting CSR activities with the Moving the World Together campaign which includes Safe Move, Clean Move, Green Move and Better Move initiatives. As a part of the initiative, Safe Move is tailored to create a safe environment on the roads by educating school students about road safety while Happy Move is about preserving heritage sites. The H-Social Creator Program is a new CSR initiative from the foundation.