Hyundai India Instagram account hacked! Second case reported after Porsche India

Another case of an Indian auto company’s Indian Instagram account being hacked. After Porsche India, Hyundai India’s account has been hacked.

After “Cats of Instagram” was posted all over Porsche India’s official Instagram page, Hyundai India has become the second victim of hackers. Days after Porsche India’s official account was hacked, Hyundai India’s account has been affected by the same. With over 2600 posts and 992,000+ followers, Hyundai Motor India’s account has now been taken over by Instagram Support after the infringement. However, unlike Porsche India’s page which was seen posted with pictures of adorable fluffy feline creatures, Hyundai’s profile has no such post being published. While Porsche India’s account has now been restored, Hyundai India is currently working with Instagram to help restore its official account which has now gone private.

In the recent past, hacking of social media accounts of public figures, celebrities, and brands has seen a steep rise. The modern world lives on social media platforms, hacking and cyberbullying is considered a serious crime. Behaviours of such nature can be disconcerting and cause a lot of trouble and unnecessary disruption.

It was reported earlier that Paytm Mall’s account on Twitter was hacked. Subsequently, the Twitter account of the Indian prime minister was hacked for the hacker to use to spread the word that it wasn’t him/her who had hacked PayTM Mall.

People become more and more dependant on digital technologies. Not only are social media platform used to show pictures of your dogs and cats and your daily activities with your friends, but brands also use them to connect with their audience, while some people even use social media to earn a living. But, the world revolves around businesses acquiring personal data and browser history information which in the modern world, is one of the most coveted commodity. Social media gives everyone great power, but with it comes great responsibility.

While humans are now connected, for the most part, automobiles are also seeing a rise in offering internet-connected features and remote access. While many manufacturers continuously work towards protecting its customers to secure their vehicles and also their personal data, hackers are also working just as tirelessly to find backdoors. It’s a vicious cycle that needs addressing.

