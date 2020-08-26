Hyundai India expands digital outreach: 25 percent more engagement than pre-COVID times

With innovative and engaging campaigns, Hyundai has observed a growth in contribution from digital inquiries and also a 25% increase in Hyundai website traffic compared to pre-COVID times.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a substantial increase in it its digital presence across platforms through virtual experiences for customers, who can now be remotely connected to the brand. Amidst the pandemic, Hyundai has continued to virtually engage its customers through innovative and impactful digital content, ranging from social outreach initiatives such as #HyundaiCares campaign to Hyundai’s Corporate Brand Anthem #HaqHaiHamara, Virtual World of Hyundai – #TheNextDimension and many more captivating campaigns.

“Through our relentless pursuit of innovation, we have bridged the gap to seamlessly connect customers with Brand Hyundai. Guided by our ‘Future Ready’ Business Strategy, Hyundai has been quick off the mark to adapt to this New Normal and by creating gripping & futuristic content amalgamated with leading virtual platforms, Hyundai has gone on to bring forth the most interactive virtual experiences through its digital campaigns,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said.

Hyundai introduced three of its new cars on digital platforms, that include 2020 Creta, new Verna and the new Tucson. The exclusive virtual program premiered over digital platforms garnered over 177 million views and a reach of over 210 million making it among the Top 10 most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in July 2020.

In addition to this, Hyundai Corporate Brand Anthem ‘Haq Hai Humara’ has grabbed the top spot for being the most-watched Indian ad on YouTube in July 2020 with over 123 million views and a reach of over 98 million.

