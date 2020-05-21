Hyundai India drives in the new Verna with connected features: Price starts at Rs 9.3 lakh

As per Hyundai, the new Verna is based on five key pillars, including spectacular design, outstanding features, high reliability, advanced technology and youthful performance.

By:Published: May 21, 2020 9:59:51 AM
SS Kim, MD & CEO,HMIL at the launch of the new Verna

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday launched India’s first fully connected mid-size sedan, the new Verna. The vehicle comes with a unique design, intelligent technology and advanced performance. Priced between Rs 9.3 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, the new Verna is based on five key pillars, including spectacular design, outstanding features, high reliability, advanced technology and youthful performance, said a press release here. It is BS6-compliant and the variants have 1.5-litre Gamma2 PL petrol engine or a 1.5 U2 CRDI diesel engine. A variant is also available with a Turbo GDi petrol engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). It has over 5.28 lakh customers in the domestic and export markets.

Some of the features are digital cluster, front ventilated seats, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 20.32 cm touchscreen AVNT with HD display, driver rear view monitor, paddle shifter, wireless charger and electric sun roof. Apart from this, the new Verna also comes with ‘Hyundai Blue Link’, which has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by a Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a cloud-based voice recognition platform. It is also equipped with 45 Blue Link features classified under services in the form of safety, security, remote operations, vehicle relationship management, geographic information services, alert services and voice recognition.

Hyundai Motor India managing director & CEO SS Kim said, “The new Verna is an all-rounder sedan with human technology connect comprising futuristic design, smart connect, ingenious detailing and superior dynamics for new age aspirational customers. The brand Verna has been a landmark in Hyundai growth story winning many prestigious accolades worldwide.”

