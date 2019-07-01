Hyundai India domestic sales drop 7.3 percent in June 2019 at 42,007 units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on July 1 reported 3.2 percent decline in total sales at 58,807 units in June. The company sold a total of 60,722 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales were at 42,007 units last month as against 45,314 units in June 2018, down 7.3 percent, it added. Exports, however, grew 9 percent to 16,800 units last month as compared to 15,408 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Earlier this month, Indian automobile industry body SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) reported a 20.55 percent decline in the sale of passenger vehicles to 2,39,347 units in May from 3,01,238 units in May 2019. The automobile industry in India is witnessing a major slump in sales, which has affected almost all segments. Domestic car sales were down 26.03 percent to 1,47,546 units compared to 1,99,479 units in May 2018.

The slump in sales has also affected two-wheeler sales as total sales in May declined 6.73 percent to 17,26,206 units compared to 18,50,698 units in the same month a year ago. Motorcycle sales last month declined by 4.89 percent to 11,62,373 units as against 12,22,164 units a year earlier.

Commercial vehicle sales have also seen a drop of 10.02 percent to 68,847 units in May, SIAM data revealed. This brings the decline in total vehicle sales across categories to 8.62 percent – from 22,83,262 units in May 2018 to 20,86,358 units.

Hyundai Venue launched in India at Rs 6.50 lakh: Can it dethrone Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

Various aspects have been attributed to for the sharp decline in sales, including high inventory with dealers that led to wholesale volumes slowing down and price hike that came about due to the addition of new safety features in two- and four-wheelers starting 1st April 2019.

Last Month, Hyundai launched its very first sub-compact SUV Venue in India, which is also the country's first ever Internet-connected car. The Venue has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 6.5 lakh for the base model, while the range-topping fully loaded model is priced at Rs 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Hyundai has also revealed that it has already received 15,000 bookings for the new Venue. The Hyundai Venue has been launched in India with three engine options available in four trims - E, S, SX, and SX(O)/SX+.