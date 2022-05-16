Hyundai India discontinues the Grand i10 Nios and Aura diesel automatic variants

Hyundai discontinues the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura AMT versions, as various dealerships have stopped taking bookings for them.

Hyundai seems to have discontinued the diesel automatic versions of the Grand i10 Nios hatchback and the Aura compact sedan in India, as many dealerships have stopped taking bookings for the same. Although Hyundai has not confirmed this, the dealers have confirmed the same.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel is powered by an 1186 cc, inline 3-cylinder engine making 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The diesel version of the Nios either gets a 5-speed manual or an AMT, the latter of which has been discontinued.

The Hyundai Aura on the other hand is a compact sedan, rivaling the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and others in the segment, which is based on the Nios’ platform. Powering the car is the same engine as the Nios, with the same specifications.

As to answering why Hyundai stopped production, it could be owing to poor sales, or that the carmaker is looking to re-jig its variant lineup to woo more customers.