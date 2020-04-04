Hyundai India’s contribution towards Covid-19 to include ventilators, diagnostic kits & more!

Hyundai India has already initiated the development of an in-house ventilator and the prototype has been submitted to Tamil Nadu Government.

Hyundai India has announced multiple relief measures towards Covid-19. The company’s CSR arm – Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) says that the company will be contributing to the State and Central Government relief funds in order to help fight the pandemic. Not only this, but the brand will also be providing medical aids. Hyundai India has announced that it will be providing advanced and precise Covid-19 diagnostic kits that have been imported from South Korea. Moreover, the company has joined hands with a local manufacturer to increase the production of ventilators in order to meet the growing demand in the state of Tamil Nadu and others.

The brand has already started the development of an in-house ventilator and the prototype has been submitted to the Government of Tamil Nadu for consideration. Hyundai also says that it will be providing protective and patient care equipment and materials to multiple states across India. In order to support the needy people, Hyundai India will be offering daily necessary food material in the form of the dry ration with support from the local Government.

In order to serve its customers during the hard times, Hyundai announced that for customers who were unable to avail the warranty, extended warranty and free service for their vehicles due to the lockdown, the said services have been extended by two months. Moreover, customers who are a part of the essential services during the ongoing lockdown, the company is offering them Roadside Assistance in case of an emergency.

Commenting on the Covid-19 relief initiatives, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said that in these challenging times, the company’s global vision ‘Progress for Humanity’ holds it firmly rooted to the core values of community service. He further adds that Hyundai is committed to supporting India in this fight against the Covid-19 crisis and Hyundai is advancing its CSR initiatives that are aimed at enhancing support and care of society and communities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.