Hyundai India announces 5-day maintenance shutdown at Chennai: Upgrades robots and machinery

Hyundai India has announced a five-day scheduled annual maintenance at its plants in Tamil Nadu that is effective from June 15 to 19. The said shutdown comes into effect in order to upgrade the existing robots at the plant as well the machinery brought in from its Korean parent. Sources have told FE that the company is now working on a seven-seater vehicle to take on its peers in the growing utility segment.

Jun 14, 2020

 

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) is arming itself with next-gen technologies and capabilities to make its Chennai plants produce global cars with ‘Made in India’ tag. Despite the tough times triggered by the coronavirus pandemic coupled with poor consumer sentiment, the Indian arm of the Korean chaebol is looking to launch vehicles, including a seven-seater, in the later part of the year. Accordingly, it announced a five-day scheduled annual maintenance at its plants in Tamil Nadu, effective from June 15 to 19, to upgrade existing robots as well machinery brought in from its Korean parent. Sources in the know told the FE that after launching Venue, new Xcent, new Creta and, in the recent past, new Verna, the company is working on a seven-seater vehicle to take on its peers in the growing utility segment. New machineries have been brought to make such models. The new seven-seater is expected to be launched during the festive season or the fourth quarter of this year, the sources added.

In an official note, HMIL said, “This maintenance activity will be carried out during the period of June 15 to 19, 2020, in both the Hyundai plants for upgradation of robots as well as existing machinery, and installation of new technologies that will increase efficiencies and also pave way for future models.” “With a firm commitment to ‘Make in India’ for the world, every year Hyundai India has been investing in upgrading and expanding the capabilities of its manufacturing plants in the sprawling 536-acre state-of-the-art campus, which has already won many awards for its manufacturing excellence and smart manufacturing practices,” the note stated.

Equipped with fourth generation robots and powered by cutting-edge data analytics, working hand-in-hand with skilled workforce, the production facility churns out world-class cars for domestic market and also for export to over 90 countries across five continents. This is in line with Hyundai’s long-term plan in India and will translate into augmenting commercial activities and livelihoods of stakeholders in the auto industry value chain. boosting the economic activity in the country, the company added. It may be recalled that Hyundai India had signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu government a year ago to make fresh investments of Rs 7,000 crore at its Chennai manufacturing plants, including for new models and on technologies.

