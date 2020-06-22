Hyundai India and ICICI Bank offering finance options for Click to Buy online car buying

Hyundai India has signed a memorandum of understanding with ICICI Bank to announce new finance offers for online car buying to customers through Hyundai’s Click to Buy platform. Through the new partnership, ICICI Bank will be offering instant loan sanctions online and also the offer of 100% on-road funding.

Hyundai India has announced that it has signed an MOU with ICICI Bank to design and offer finance options for its customers who use the Click to Buy online car buying platform. ICICI will be offering customised online auto retail financing solutions for all Hyundai customer across India. Hyundai India had recently updated its online platform for a more comprehensive and thorough user experience for customers willing to buy a new car in the most contactless manner possible with an end-to-end car buying service offered digitally. Under the MOU, customers who have already been pre-approved for a loan by ICICI Bank can directly apply for a car loan through the Click to Buy platform. Thanks to this, customers will have no need to physically visit the ICICI bank branch personally as the process and the loan amount disbursal can be managed digitally. Through this partnership, ICICI Bank will also offer up to 100% on-road funding for a vehicle purchase through the Click to Buy platform.

W S Oh, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said that through our partnership with ICICI Bank, Hyundai will be able to strengthen customer purchase journey from any remote location and enable real-time transaction with the most productive finance deals.

In early June 2020, Hyundai India revamped its Click to Buy platform with the 1.5 version update. With the new update, Hyundai had enhanced the Click to Buy platform for a complete end to end solution for customers. The new update not only allowed customers to see what cars they wanted to buy but also check the local dealership inventory to see if they have the specific variant of the car they wanted available or not. Additionally, customers also were given the option of adding accessories, warranty and service information, promotional offers, the ability to negotiate with dealers online for discounts in addition to the online finance schemes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.