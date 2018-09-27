Hyundai i30N with 250hp engine revealed! What to expect from this stunning sedan

Hyundai has just pulled the wraps off the first set of images of its upcoming performance sedan the i30 Fastback N ahead of its scheduled debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. In terms of specs, the i30 Fastback N will be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine as the i30N hot-hatch. In this state of tune, the motor is expected to make 250hp in standard trim or 275hp with the optional Performance pack. The Fastback is expected to be marginally heavier than its hot hatch sibling, although is expected to produce less drag. Speaking on the dynamics of the car, European engineering boss Klaus Köster said that the settings have been tweaked to mildly modified to offer the same driving experience with the same balance and handling as the regular i30N.

As far as looks go, the i30 Fastback N features an identical front end as the South Korean hot hatch, with a custom grill and bumper to tell the hatch apart from the Fastback. The back features new design cues that have been specifically created for the N Model and features sculpted exhausts and diffuser and an aerodynamic spoiler on the boot lid. A triangular central fog-light mimics the similarly shaped third brake light on the hot hatch and sets a design 'signature' for the N brand.

As is the case with the standard i30 N, the standard car will come with 18-inch rims, while the higher Performance trim on the sedan will get slightly uprated 19-inch rims. The sedan will also be on the receiving end of slightly more practical features with a larger boot, that will have a displacement volume of 450 litres, 60 odd-litres more than the Hyundai performance hatch. Hyundai has been testing a standard i30 hatchback on Indian roads, unfortunately, it is unlikely that it will make to production in India with an N badge or otherwise. Reports on the internet presently suggest that the test-mule is just a body to allow Hyundai to test the 2.0-litre BS-VI motor for India.