Hyundai i30 spotted testing in India again: All you need to know about Hyundai’s super hatch

Hyundai i30, a premium hatchback and an elder sibling to Hyundai i20, has been seen being tested on Indian roads again. A new set of images posted by Powerdrift show the Hyundai i30 yet again completely undisguised. The Hyundai i30 first made its public appearance at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, when the company's new design language debuted. The hatch has several design elements from the Hyundai Elantra sedan, which is sold in India. Around international markets, Hyundai i30 is sold in both petrol and diesel variants. However, whether or not it will make its way for a launch in India is yet unanswered.

Powertrain line-up for the Hyundai i30 consists of downsized turbocharged engines in the international markets. Customers can choose from three petrol engines and one 1.6-litre turbo diesel engine with three outputs.

The New Generation i30 is the first Hyundai model available with the new turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, the 1.4 T-GDI with 138 hp. The international market also gets a hot version of the i30, which is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine, available in two states of tune – 250 hp and 275 hp.

On the inside, Hyundai i30 gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple safety features like automatic emergency braking are also equipped in the i30.

In the international market, Hyundai i30 competes with the likes of Volkswagen Golf. S, expect it to be priced at a premium higher than what India is used to paying for hatchbacks. Hyundai has not confirmed if it will launch in India, but they haven't denied either.

Hyundai i30 shares some components with the Elantra and Creta. Hence the test mule may be testing components. But considering that Hyundai has been responsible for introducing premium hatchbacks in India with the Hyundai i20, the i30 could be launched here.