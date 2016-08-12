Hyundai teases new i30 ahead of 2016 Paris Motor Show

The upcoming premium hatchback in the Hyundai's model lineup, the i30 has been officially teases, which indicates the launch of the car will happen soon. The new i30 will first debut at the upcoming 2016 Paris Motor Show on 7 September, followed by the launch in International markets. The new i30 hatchback has been designed and developed in Europe, and features Hyundai's new design elements. Internationally, the car will be sold in three body styles, 5-door hatchback, 5-door estate and 4-door coupe.

The next-generation Hyundai i30 is expected to be offered with a choice of both petrol and diesel engine, a four-cylinder, GDi, naturally-aspirated petrol and a CRDi diesel unit. Both the motors will be paired to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The hatchback might also get a hybrid powertrain, which is said to be shared from the Hyundai Ioniq. Hyundai will also launch its N performance sub-brand model, the Hyundai i30 N, which will be powered by a 2.0 L, turbocharged motor.

The official images of the new Hyundai i30 reveal that the car will feature wraparound headlamps with projector lights. The hexagonal front grille or a new cascading grille with chrome outlining, vertically positioned LED daytime running lamps on the bumper as well as the sculpted hood will also feature in the new car. At the rear, the company has redesigned the tailgate, while the tail lamps look more attractive due to a sharper design.

The automaker will also offer the new i30 with new safety features and technology. However, there is no information on such technologies, and details will be revealed only during the time of its launch at the auto show. The likelihood of the i30 being launched in India are slim to be realistic, given the high-price tag it'll command. However, even if Hyundai tries to launch the model as in order to know the market sentiment for this segment, it'll most likely launch the car sometime in later 2018.