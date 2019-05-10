Hyundai i20N spotted testing: Faster, sportier i20 but will it come to India?

The Hyundai i20 hatchback, usually associated with a comfortable ride and a feature loaded cabin with decent quality levels, is soon going to get a sinister, go faster iteration. Hyundai's N division, much like Mercedes' AMG, is soon going to introduce a track-focused version of the i20 hatchback. The same was recently spotted testing at the iconic Nurburgring race track in Germany, where the 'N division' has its European Test Centre. Visually, there are subtle hints through which you can identify that the vehicle on test is not your usual run of the mill i20.

For instance, due to a different suspension set-up, the car seen in the images is riding closer to the ground. The wheel arches look bigger and so does the multi-spoke alloy wheels sitting underneath which are wrapped in low-profile rubber. At the back, the bumper has been cut in order to accommodate the dual-barrel exhaust pipe. At the moment, the front and the rear fascia are exactly identical to the standard version. However, in its final production-ready avatar, expect the Hyundai i20N to come with slightly aggressive design elements.

Image Source: motor1

The interiors of the i20N are likely to get some minor cosmetic updates as well. In typical fashion, it could get an all-black colour scheme for the dashboard and the door-pads. In addition to this, the seat fabric is likely to get contrasting stitching. This will be carried forward on to the steering wheel and the gear knob as well. The go-faster iteration will be based on the top-spec trim, hence, it will be loaded to the brim with features and creature comforts.

So far, there is no official word regarding the engine specifications of the Hyundai i20N. However, reports state that the South Korean automaker can employ a 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine. In the Kia Ceed GT, this motor churns out 200 BHP of power. Transmission options are likely to include a manual option. It is too early to comment on whether this car is going to make it to the Indian roads or not. If it does, it is going to fall somewhere in between the price range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. In the European markets, the i20N is going to compete with the likes of Volkswagen Polo GTI and the Ford Fiesta ST.

Image Source: motor1.com