Hyundai i20 video review: Price, specs, features

We've experienced both the turbo petrol as well as the diesel along with a 7-speed DCT for the former and a 6-speed manual for the latter. The all-new Hyundai i20 competes wth the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The all-new Hyundai i20 has been grabbing all the eyeballs and needless to say, has been a hot topic of discussion. Right from its price tag to the design. Even its engine choice is diverse and will help a customer identify with his/her requirement quite easily. Hyundai has also given customers the opportunity to pre-book the car thereby helping avoid long waiting periods. The car measures 3,995mm in length, height of 1,505mm and wheelbase of 2,600mm. At the same time, the car looks quite radical and features facilities like a wireless charger, sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and reverse parking camera. Prices of the new Hyundai i20 begin from Rs 6.79 lakh and increase to Rs 11.13 lakh, ex-showroom. There is a dual-tone colour option as well. Our review will tell you that the interior is quite a comfortable place to be in with an OxyPurifier in place.

Hyundai has given three engine options with the new i20. These include a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. We have experienced the turbo petrol with a 7-speed DCT as well as the diesel unit which is available with just a manual transmission. The diesel has the trademark Hyundai refinement to go along and is also nice to drive with a wad of torque available right from the word go. The gearbox too has a nice throw to it and the clutch is decently light too.

As for the 1.0-litre turbopetrol it is no less a performer and offers smooth shifts. The engine is decently torquey and also gives one the feel of driving a fast hatchback. More details on how the brakes perform or the ride and handling is available right in this video below.

