Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Our eyes have landed on two new videos and they loved them as Hyundai WRC driver Thierry Neuville gets behind the wheel of the i20 WRC, the RM19, and the i20 N prototype, putting them through their paces in a snowy landscape. The i20 N will be the most powerful Hyundai i20 there’s been and some say that it could surpass 200 hp and considering that it draws inspiration from its butch brothers – i20 WRC and RM19 – it very well might.

Considering the success of the i30 N and i30 Fastback N, Hyundai is working on the new high-performance version of the i20 – the all-new i20 N. As with other N models, the i20 N will be racetrack capable and street legal. More details of the i20 N will be revealed soon.

In the first video, i20 WRC rally car exits a vehicle transporter and drives through darkened roads in Lapland, bonnet-mounted headlamps lighting its way. The speeds grow as it goes from snow-covered forests and around hairpin curves to reach its real playground – a frozen lake. The only sound necessary is that of the revving of the engine.

And now we see the RM19 sliding and drifting, leaving a plume of snow in its wake. On the inside, there’s of course Neuville pumping the pedals as the prototype known as Hyundai’s “rolling lab” tears across the tundra on a bright Arctic day. The car draws sweeping curves across the snow.

And finally, we see a prototype of the all-new i20 N, well, with its front and rear under camouflage. We get partial glimpses of the new model’s details as it drives across the snow.

The second video has more footage of the i20 N prototype on the snow with Neuville sharing his experience. Neuville tested the all-new i20 N prototype by driving it alternating with the i20 WRC and RM19.

Also read: New Hyundai i20 spotted in smashing new avatar: India launch later this year

“Very interesting car. Very precise. Very easy handling. The engine is revving nicely and the noise is very interesting as well. I’m looking forward to getting this one to drive in WRC!” he says of the i20 N prototype.

The extreme weather test was conducted earlier this year on a frozen lake in Arjeplog, Sweden, which happens to be a popular winter testing ground for automotive manufacturers. The year-round deep cold makes it the perfect place for testing vehicles in extreme weather conditions. Some days, the temperature can drop to minus 30 degrees Celsius.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.