Hyundai i20 N-Line vs i20 Turbo: Price difference and features explained

The Hyundai i20 N-Line has been launched in India today. But how is it any different from the regular i20 Turbo? Why does it cost more? We explain.

By:September 2, 2021 5:47 PM

The Hyundai i20 N-Line has been launched in the Indian market for a starting price of Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a smidge sportier than the i20 Turbo model on sale in India already. As standard, the new i20 N-Line claims to offer a more engaging driving experience with mechanical upgrades. But the i20 N-Line also offers 27 differences compared to the i20 Turbo. The cost difference isn’t all that much higher either. But what is the difference between the i20 Turbo and the new i20 N-Line? We explain.

i20 N-Line vs i20 Turbo – Mechanical Changes

As standard, the i20 N-Line model offers some extra upgrades under the skin; claimed to offer a more engaging driving experience. The component upgrades in the i20 N-Line include all-around disc brakes, retuned exhaust note, a revised steering rack with improved feedback on-centre thrown in with a reworked suspension set up. In India, the i20 N-Line continues to offer the 1.0-litre, turbo-GDI engine generating 120hp and 172Nm of torque from the i20 Turbo. As the variant names suggest, the N6 and N8 models will be offered with the same 6-speed iMT transmission, while the N8 DCT will come with the same 7-speed DCT, but the N-Line will also feature paddle shifters. Internationally, the i20 N-Line is offered with a 6-speed manual and a mild-hybrid system which is rated to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 10.2 seconds.

i20 N-Line vs i20 Turbo – Changes (Exterior)

Cosmetically, the new i20 N-Line offers a new front grille with a chequered flag pattern, red accents on the bumpers and side skirts, red front brake callipers, twin exhaust tips, subtle black chrome touches and the N-Line emblem of course. Additionally, the car sits on a different set of ’N’ marked 16-inch alloy wheels. There is a new “Thunder Blue” exterior colour option also available with a dual-tone black roof. The N-Line will be offered in three more colours – Red, Grey and White (White with black dual-tone roof).

i20 N-Line vs i20 Turbo – Changes (Interior)

In the cabin of the i20 N-Line, the model gets an all-black theme with red accents, a new 3-spoke steering wheel design, leather-wrapped gear lever, red ambient lighting, chequered flag motif on the seats, and ’N’ badges in various places. The two major feature updates include the auto-dimming IRVM and five additional voice commands with BlueLink

i20 N-Line vs i20 Turbo – Price Difference

The i20 Turbo is offered in four variants – Sportz iMT, Asta iMT, Asta DCT and Asta (O) DCT. The i20 N-Line is available in three variants – N6 iMT, N8 iMT and N8 DCT. Between both the Turbo and N-Line, the variant prices are quite comparable. Depending on the variant, the i20 N-Line asks for approximately Rs 80,000 more than the Turbo Sportz iMT, Rs 90,000 more than the Turbo Asta iMT and Rs 50,000 more than the Asta (O) DCT. Across both model ranges, the Dual-Tone colour option costs an additional Rs 15,000.

Hyundai i20 N-Line vs i20 Turbo

I20 Turbo

Price

I20 N-Line

Price

Approx Difference

Sports iMTRs 8.8 lakhN6 iMTRs 9.6 lakhRs 80,000
Asta iMTRs 9.9 lakhN8 iMTRs 10.8 lakhRs 90,000
Asta(O) DCTRs 11.2 lakhN8 DCTRs 11.7 lakhRs 50,000

(All prices are ex-showroom)

