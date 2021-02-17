Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon

The test mule had a sportier body kit, bigger wheels (probably 17-inchers), and dual exhaust tips. As is the case, the Hyundai N Line of cars also get spoilers, uprated brakes and a more communicative steering setup.

By:Updated: Feb 17, 2021 5:22 PM
Image source: Teambhp.com

Its been a long time since we genuinely had a hot hatch. The last one, can rightly be the Abarth Punto. However, with the losing interest amongst customers plus most of the hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, Volkswagen Polo GT TSI, or even the aforementioned Abarth turning out to be more of a warm experience, it is time someone steps up and fills in this interesting space. Seems like Hyundai is up for a challenge. It was recently reported that the Korean brand is planning to get it in its N Line of products in the Indian market. Now, the first instance of this being a reality has been seen. A Teambhp reader has spotted the new Hyundai i20 N Line being put through its paces on Mount Road, Chennai. The reader claims that the car had a sportier exhaust note – something that was again missing from all the above cars.

The test mule had a sportier body kit, bigger wheels (probably 17-inchers), and dual exhaust tips. As is the case, the Hyundai N Line of cars also get spoilers, uprated brakes and a more communicative steering setup. The shock absorbers though could be a bit more tuned towards comfort for the Indian market, while maintaining their sporty pretensions.

Image source: Teambhp.com

Of prime importance will be the choice of powertrain. Hyundai could very well use the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that the i20 already uses. Or it could move to a slightly bigger motor, perhaps getting it under the 2,500 car homologation rule. We wish it is the latter as globally, there is the 204hp, 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine. This motor will be a stonker, given the lightweight of the car and plus its paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. However, if its the 1.0-litre engine, then expect only a slight premium than the current model. Maybe, Rs 80,000 more.

We have been told that the Hyundai i20 N line launch is likely to happen in a few months’ time.

Images: Teambhp.com

