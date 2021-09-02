Hyundai i20 N-Line launched in India: Prices start at Rs 9.8 lakh

Hyundai has officially launched the sporty N-Line brand in India with the launch of the i20 N-Line model. There are some updates the N-Line brings to the i20, mostly cosmetic, but here’s what they are.

By:September 2, 2021 1:28 PM
S.S.Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL at the launch of i20 N-Line.

The Hyundai i20 N-Line has been launched in India. The model will be offered in three variants and prices start at Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The N-Line brand gives Hyundai’s regular models an affordable sporty update inspired by its motorsport and performance ’N’ brand. The letter N signifies Namyang, in Korea and the Nurburgring in Germany where Hyundai develops its performance cars. Hyundai India claims that the new i20 N-Line model offers 27 updates to the standard car.

Among the changes on the exterior, the i20 N-Line comes with a chequered flag design for the front grille, a red insert on the front bumper, red front brake callipers, red insert on the side skirts, twin exhaust tips, chrome garnish on the fog lamps, and a dark chrome garnish on the tailgate. The i20 N-Line also sits on a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels with the ’N’ logo.

Inside the cabin, the i20 N-Line gets additional changes. The steering wheel has been updated with a new 3-spoke design with the N logo. The gear lever is also leather-wrapped with an N logo, red ambient lighting is included, the seats get a chequered flag motif with the N branding as well. The overall interior gets an all-black look with red inserts and touches. Tech upgrades include an auto-dimming IRVM and five additional Voice Commands integrated with Blue Link.

As for the mechanical updates, Hyundai is offering disc-brakes all around, paddle shifters for the DCT model, a retuned exhaust sound, revised steering set up which Hyundai claims offers a stronger feel on-centre, but most importantly; the suspension has been revised as well. The engine option continues to be the same 1.0-litre turbo-GDI engine which is good for 120hp and 172Nm of torque. It will be offered with the 6-speed iMT and the 7-speed DCT.

Colour choices include 4 Mono Tone options – Thunder blue (new), Red, Grey and White. Dual Tone options would be offered with a black finished roof on the new Thunder Blue and White colours for an additional charge of Rs 15,000.

The three variants of the Hyundai i20 N-Line include the N6 iMT model priced at Rs 9.8 lakh. The N8 iMT variant is priced at Rs 10.8 lakh while the top-spec N8 DCT model is priced at Rs 11.7 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

