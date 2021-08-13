Hyundai i20 N-Line India unveil confirmed for August 24: What to expect

The Hyundai i20 N-Line will make its India debut on August 24. It will bring largely cosmetic updates to offer motorsports inspired sporty look to the hatchback.

By:August 13, 2021 1:31 PM

Hyundai Motor India will be introducing the “N-Line” brand on August 24, 2021. The first car to receive the N-Line treatment will be the i20 hatchback. The i20 N-Line will offer cosmetic changes and may also offer a new exterior colour palette. The changes would be inspired by the Hyundai N brand from its successful ventures in motorsport. However, the N-Line models are limited to cosmetic changes, instead of major mechanical updates or power boosts to the engines. The i20 N-Line is likely to be offered with the 1.0-litre turbo-GDI model of the i20. But no performance upgrades should be expected from the model.

Based on the current-generation Hyundai i20, the i20 N-Line will offer sportier cosmetic changes to the hatchback. The exterior will feature a new sportier front bumper with a new look to the fog lamp housing design. Additionally, a slightly revised grille, sporty side skirts, a revised rear bumper with a more accentuated faux diffuser will be available. It will also get twin-exhaust tips, a larger set of wheels along with a few extra colour options. The interior will also see similar updates to the model. It will feature ’N’ badges, red contrast stitching, sporty front seats and a new steering wheel. The pedals will have a metal finish and the gear knob would also feature the ’N’ brand logo.

Under the bonnet would be the same 1.0-litre turbo-GDI engine. It will continue to be offered in the same state of tune of 120hp and 172Nm of torque. It is possible the i20 N-Line would be available with the 7-speed DCT and the 6-speed iMT transmission options. Whether Hyundai will also offer the suspension upgrade to the i20 N Line in India remains to be seen.

The current i20 in its highest spec maxes out at Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For the new Hyundai i20 N-Line, we expect the Korean automaker to charge a premium of around Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh over the standard model.

