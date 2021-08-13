Hyundai i20 N-Line India unveil confirmed for August 24: What to expect

The Hyundai i20 N-Line will make its India debut on August 24. It will bring largely cosmetic updates to offer motorsports inspired sporty look to the hatchback.

Hyundai Motor India will be introducing the “N-Line” brand on August 24, 2021. The first car to receive the N-Line treatment will be the i20 hatchback. The i20 N-Line will offer cosmetic changes and may also offer a new exterior colour palette. The changes would be inspired by the Hyundai N brand from its successful ventures in motorsport. However, the N-Line models are limited to cosmetic changes, instead of major mechanical updates or power boosts to the engines. The i20 N-Line is likely to be offered with the 1.0-litre turbo-GDI model of the i20. But no performance upgrades should be expected from the model.

Based on the current-generation Hyundai i20, the i20 N-Line will offer sportier cosmetic changes to the hatchback. The exterior will feature a new sportier front bumper with a new look to the fog lamp housing design. Additionally, a slightly revised grille, sporty side skirts, a revised rear bumper with a more accentuated faux diffuser will be available. It will also get twin-exhaust tips, a larger set of wheels along with a few extra colour options. The interior will also see similar updates to the model. It will feature ’N’ badges, red contrast stitching, sporty front seats and a new steering wheel. The pedals will have a metal finish and the gear knob would also feature the ’N’ brand logo.

Under the bonnet would be the same 1.0-litre turbo-GDI engine. It will continue to be offered in the same state of tune of 120hp and 172Nm of torque. It is possible the i20 N-Line would be available with the 7-speed DCT and the 6-speed iMT transmission options. Whether Hyundai will also offer the suspension upgrade to the i20 N Line in India remains to be seen.

The current i20 in its highest spec maxes out at Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For the new Hyundai i20 N-Line, we expect the Korean automaker to charge a premium of around Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh over the standard model.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.