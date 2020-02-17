Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios, Nissan Sunny discontinued: What else will be axed by April 2020

Hyundai Motor India has removed the i20 Active crossover hatchback from its official website. Thus, confirming the demise of the model from the Indian market. The Hyundai i20 Active was introduced as a more butch styled, high riding alternative to the Elite i20 hatchback. While the demand for crossovers in India dwindled amidst the rise of more SUV styled vehicles like the Hyundai Venue, it was inevitable that crossovers like the i20 Active would be sent to the history books soon.

While the Hyundai Elite i20 is also said to be replaced later this year with an all-new generation model, the production of the regular model is likely to cease soon to make way for the third generation i20. Whether Hyundai would reintroduce an i20 Active with the new generation is unlikely. Another reason for the discontinuation of the Hyundai i20 Active is the upcoming BS6 emission norms that will come into effect from April 2020. Due to this new emission regulation, many other models from other manufacturers have also discontinued ageing models from the Indian market, while some will be before the deadline.

Toyota dealers have confirmed that production of the Etios family has stopped. Currently, customers who wish to still buy one can get one should their local dealers have inventory left of the three variants - Etios sedan, Etios Liva hatchback and the Etios Cross.

Nissan India has also discontinued the Terrano and Sunny models as confirmed Nissan dealerships. While the Renault Duster was updated recently and has been confirmed to be powered by an all-new turbocharged petrol engine from Renault latest generation powertrain family, no update has been given to the Terrano except the introduction of new features since it was first launched. It is a similar case with the Sunny sedan as it is unlikely that the model with a handful of unit sales monthly basis will be upgraded to BS6. Would Nissan launch the new generation Sunny, which has made its debut internationally as the Versa remains to be seen. Currently, Nissan is focusing towards developing its SUV portfolio with an all-new sub-compact SUV for the Indian market that will rival the Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport and the likes. It will be positioned below the Kicks as its smaller sibling.

Additionally, Tata Motors will not be upgrading the Zest and Bolt models to BS6. The Bolt will be replaced by the recently launched Altroz hatchback while Tata has not given any indication for a direct replacement for the Zest sedan, but duties will shift to the Tigor. The Tata Safari has already been confirmed to have been discontinued. it replacement in India will be in the form of the Gravitas that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. the Gravitas is the 6 and 7-seat version of the Harrier built the same Omega platform as the Harrier which is bored from Land Rover.

Mahindra will also cease production of the NuvoSport which has been rumoured to have already been put out of commission. Mahindra has been dispatching handful units to its dealers every month, but in January 2020, no units have been dispatched from the factory. The NuvoSport along with its bigger sibling - the Mahindra Xylo would be axed by April 2020 as the engines are unlikely to be updated.