Hyundai i20 Active facelift revealed, Ford Freestyle competitor expected to launch later this year

Hyundai revealed the facelift version of the Elite i20 during the 2018 Auto Expo. It was about time Hyundai i20 Active also received a similar treatment. And now, it has. The i20 Active is a crossover hatch version of the Elite i20, and the facelift version largely remains unchanged compared to the previous model. It doesn't get the 'Cascade' grille and instead carries over the grille from the old car. The refresh version of the Hyundai i20 Active has been done justice at the rear though. It gets a pair of revised tail lamps and the registration plate housing has been moved on to the tailgate.

The European version of the Hyundai i20 Active gets a 'Phantom Black' contrast roof and two other colour schemes, but it is not known yet if the Indian-spec car will get these options.

Hyundai Active i20 comes with engine options of a 83hp 1.2-litre petrol and a 90hp 1.4-litre diesel. It is speculated that the Hyundai i20 Active will retain these powertrain options. It will most likely come with a five-speed manual on the petrol trim and a six-speed manual on the diesel one.

Hyundai may introduce a CVT transmission option, which is also due to be introduced in the Elite i20, with the facelifted i20 Active considering the rising popularity of automatics in India. Hyundai i20 Active competes with the likes of recently launched Ford Freestyle, Honda WR-V, Toyota Etios Cross, and interestingly, none of them is offered with an automatic gearbox.

So far, there is no confirmation on when will the Hyundai i20 Active facelift will come to India. But when it does, expect it to be priced similarly to the current car at about Rs 6.8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).