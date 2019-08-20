Hyundai i10 Nios India Launch Live Updates: Engine, Features, Colours, Expected Price

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch the new i10 Nios in India today and we'll bring you all details live from the venue. For now, the most important things to know about the i10 Nios is that it will be positioned above the Grand i10 hatchback so expect a slightly bigger price tag as well. Earlier this month, Hyundai opened bookings for the Nios at Rs 11,000. It will be based on a new platform and will carry a design language rather distinctive of its other i10 cousins. Stay tuned with us for latest updates and details on the new 2019 Nios.